WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,412 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $435,417,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 740.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,231,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,331 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,014,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,742. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.49. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $250.34. The stock has a market cap of $352.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

