WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $3,749,602,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $69.91. 9,028,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.95.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

