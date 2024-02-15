WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.94 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,266 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $11,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,778,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,861. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.63. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.1302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.