WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.94 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,266 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $11,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance
IUSB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,778,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,861. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.63. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
