WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.03.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $2.79 on Thursday, hitting $291.94. 3,610,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.65 and a 1 year high of $295.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.60 billion, a PE ratio of 110.49, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total transaction of $4,329,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,506,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,149,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total value of $4,329,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,506,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,898,149,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,178 shares of company stock worth $373,944,475 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

