WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,760 shares of company stock worth $2,731,159. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.85. 5,751,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,342,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $81.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average of $60.02.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

