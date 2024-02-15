WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 241,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,826,000 after purchasing an additional 70,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 38,373 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 148,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,633,000 after buying an additional 46,412 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,760 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.75.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

