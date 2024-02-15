WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,118 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $10.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.29. 103,283,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,674,094. The company has a market cap of $634.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.47 and a 200 day moving average of $234.72. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

