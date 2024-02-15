WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.57. 4,810,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,068,438. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $160.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.98. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

