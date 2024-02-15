WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 16,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 266,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 8,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.95.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,587,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,839,278. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

