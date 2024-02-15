Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,837 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $15,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 40.9% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,825,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,863 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 51,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $107.99. 3,899,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,675. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.48.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.