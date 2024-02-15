Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 640,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,495,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 45,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after acquiring an additional 435,731 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000.

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,665. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

