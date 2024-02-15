Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $15.03 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,489 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IVW traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,375,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,918. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $82.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

