Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $31.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 432,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,968 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $31,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.09. The stock had a trading volume of 15,328,951 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

