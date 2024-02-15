Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,632 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 5.3% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $77,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,118,000 after acquiring an additional 110,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.25. 1,076,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

