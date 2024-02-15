Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,750 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $45,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 251,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,705,000 after purchasing an additional 30,539 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.4% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $535,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,919 shares. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.64. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

