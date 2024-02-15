Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 74,732 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,732 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $14,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at $106,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.78. 652,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,542. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.63.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

