Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 1,017,951 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017,951 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,015,278 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

