Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 134,219 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134,219 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 1.3% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.17% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $18,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.42. 736,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,310. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $81.54 and a one year high of $134.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.82.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

