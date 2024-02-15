Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 149,273 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,273 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 2.0% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MBS ETF worth $28,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,105. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.82. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2968 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

