Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $54.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MGA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Magna International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Magna International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Magna International from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on Magna International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get Magna International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Magna International

Magna International Price Performance

MGA opened at $54.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.60. Magna International has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). Magna International had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Magna International will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,811,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,429 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Magna International by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,966,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,430,000 after acquiring an additional 157,808 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 947,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,921,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 660,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,202,000 after acquiring an additional 113,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 648,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,621,000 after acquiring an additional 77,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.