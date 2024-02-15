Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth $72,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN opened at $41.29 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.51.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

WERN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.92.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

