WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,727,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 16.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the second quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WCC stock opened at $143.05 on Thursday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.90 and a 1-year high of $195.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.29.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total transaction of $2,003,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,396.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,333,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on WESCO International from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on WESCO International from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.86.

Get Our Latest Report on WCC

WESCO International Profile

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.