Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 384 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.0% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 297,312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,078 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 28,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 227,682 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,942,000 after purchasing an additional 34,851 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,609,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $713,049,000 after purchasing an additional 527,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 155,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total value of $961,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,094,253 shares of company stock worth $3,115,306,646 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $170.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.93 and a 200-day moving average of $143.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $175.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

