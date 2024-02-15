Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 946,900 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 870,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

WRN opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $165.92 million, a PE ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.86. Western Copper and Gold has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $1.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 379.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 42.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 5.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 642,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

