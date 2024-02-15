Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.500-6.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.1 billion-$10.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.2 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.50-6.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.36.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $134.01. 1,679,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,002. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $91.89 and a one year high of $137.80.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.27%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $131,431.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,052 shares in the company, valued at $351,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

