Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.50-6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.05-10.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.500-6.900 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WAB traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.80. 1,430,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,559. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $91.89 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.38.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WAB shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.36.

Insider Activity at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In related news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total transaction of $131,431.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

Recommended Stories

