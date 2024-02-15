White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 500.0% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 106.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,739.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.40. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1,312.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,737.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,543.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1,528.69.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 23.50%.

In other news, Director Weston M. Hicks purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,480.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,480,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,171.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

