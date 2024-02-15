Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.850-2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Williams Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.860 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on WMB. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.92.

WMB traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,341,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 85.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

