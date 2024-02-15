Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.650-1.860 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Williams Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.850-2.100 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMB. UBS Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.92.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,341,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,328. Williams Companies has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.20%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,900,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,180,753,000 after buying an additional 2,948,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after buying an additional 136,216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,925,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,663,000 after purchasing an additional 286,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

