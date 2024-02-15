Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wingstop from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $218.16.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WING

Wingstop Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Shares of WING opened at $307.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.27. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.80, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.65. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $308.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 873,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,093,000 after acquiring an additional 531,880 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $61,571,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Wingstop by 64.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after acquiring an additional 422,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $103,899,000.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.