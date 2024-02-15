XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Stake Raised by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 77.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,394 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Natixis grew its holdings in XPeng by 355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in XPeng by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $8.99 on Thursday. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Further Reading

