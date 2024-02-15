Yann Mazabraud Sells 1,594 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 1,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $81,899.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at $395,728.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %
RYTM stock opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.94. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $52.57.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,406 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,676,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,598,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after acquiring an additional 243,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,267,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,880,000 after acquiring an additional 655,237 shares during the last quarter.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
