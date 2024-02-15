Yann Mazabraud Sells 1,594 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 1,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $81,899.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at $395,728.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %

RYTM stock opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.94. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $52.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,406 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,676,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,598,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after acquiring an additional 243,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,267,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,880,000 after acquiring an additional 655,237 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

