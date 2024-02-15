Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Piper Sandler

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZG. Bank of America downgraded Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.68. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.63 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $167,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,071. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $59,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,464 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,397,000 after purchasing an additional 317,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,947,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

