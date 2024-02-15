Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $708,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $708,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $154,193.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,163.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,897 shares of company stock valued at $6,717,081 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ZM stock opened at $64.14 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $80.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.36.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.