ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Raised to $19.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $19.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZI opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 67.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,393,000 after buying an additional 13,211,331 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,859,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,303,000 after buying an additional 8,909,420 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 52,230.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,055,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,960,000 after buying an additional 6,043,581 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,765,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,156,000 after buying an additional 5,131,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,987,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

