ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Raised to $20.00 at Truist Financial

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.

ZI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.66.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

