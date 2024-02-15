ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Raised to $28.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZI. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.66.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

