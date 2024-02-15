ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 22.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

