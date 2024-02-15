Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) VP Sells $132,387.99 in Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 4,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $132,387.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,786.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $356.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

Recommended Stories

