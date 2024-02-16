1,784 Shares in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,784 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter worth about $710,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $155.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.02, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $155.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Further Reading

