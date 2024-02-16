22,150 Shares in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Opera by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Opera by 36.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Opera by 200.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Opera during the 1st quarter worth about $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera Price Performance

Opera stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opera Limited has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $28.58.

Opera Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Opera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Opera in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Opera

About Opera

(Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.