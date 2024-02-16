374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of 374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in 374Water were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of 374Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 374Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 374Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of 374Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 374Water in the third quarter worth approximately $5,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on 374Water in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:SCWO opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. 374Water, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $5.17.

374Water, Inc offers a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. It transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. The company offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

