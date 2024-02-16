4,500 Shares in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 27.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.72. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $82.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.35.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

