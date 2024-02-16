5,100 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $52.55 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $52.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.3417 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.