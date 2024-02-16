5,121 Shares in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,544,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,449,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,819,000 after acquiring an additional 651,690 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 320,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 280,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOR opened at $53.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $54.03.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

