ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADMA. StockNews.com raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 80,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

