Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMD. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $176.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $282.82 billion, a PE ratio of 339.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.29 and a 200 day moving average of $125.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,293 shares of company stock valued at $37,275,520. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aragon Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $3,334,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 164,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,233,000 after purchasing an additional 38,187 shares during the last quarter. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $6,280,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $5,619,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

