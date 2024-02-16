AerCap (AER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd. Analysts expect AerCap to post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AerCap Trading Up 2.1 %

AER stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. AerCap has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $79.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average is $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AER. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,366,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,591,000 after acquiring an additional 572,441 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 40,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in AerCap by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

