Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Up 4.0 %

AIRI opened at $4.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.33% of Air Industries Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

