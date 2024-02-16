Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

APD has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.38.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE:APD opened at $226.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

